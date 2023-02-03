﻿
Brazilian industrial production declines slightly in 2022

Friday, 03 February 2023 21:16:44 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian industrial production declined by 0.7 percent in 2022 from 2021, according to the country’s statistics and geography institute IBGE.

During 2022, the production of capital goods declined from 2021 by 0.3 percent, the production of intermediate goods declined by 0.7 percent, and the production of consumption goods declined by 0.8 percent.

The main negative influences in 2022 were from mining activities, metal products, metallurgical activities, machinery and electrical material, rubber and plastic products.

Conversely, the most important positive impact came from the oil industry, including biofuels. Other important gains came from the production of food, vehicles, chemical products, pulp and paper, and beverage.

In December 2022, the industrial production in Brazil was stable from the previous month, but declined by 1.3 percent from December 2021.


