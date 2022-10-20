Brazilian industrial production declines in September

Thursday, 20 October 2022 22:11:57 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The index that measures industrial production in Brazil declined in September, after four consecutive months of increase, reaching 49.0 points, against 54.5 points in August, now below the 50 points mark that separates increasing from decreasing industrial production.

According to the country’s confederation of industries, CNI, the sector employment rate has also declined, reaching 51.4 points, against 52.2 points in August, although maintaining positive perspectives for remaining above the 50.0 point mark.

The utilization rate of the Brazilian industry capacity declined by one point to 72 percent, the first decline of the year, yet still remaining stable in relation to September 2021 and 2020.

In the positive side, the shortage or high cost of raw materials, defined by the industrial sector for more than two years as its main problem, became less relevant according the companies surveyed, as during the third quarter it was quoted by 38.1 percent of the entrepreneurs, against 52.8 percent that declared it as the main problem during the second quarter.

The survey by CNI involved 1,739 companies between October 1-11.