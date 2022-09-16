Brazilian industrial production and employment index increases in August

Friday, 16 September 2022 22:09:39 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The index that measures industrial production activity in Brazil has reached 54.5 points, indicating that the production has increased from July, for being above the 50.0 points mark, now reaching the fourth consecutive month of growth.

According to the country’s confederation of industries CNI, the sector employment rate has also increased, reaching 52.2 points.

The index that measures investment intention in the industry increased from 56.9 points in July to 59.0 points in August, the highest figure for the month since the beginning of the series.

According to CNI, the expectations are optimistic for September, with increased demand, exports, employment, and acquisition of raw materials.