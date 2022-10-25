Brazilian industrial entrepreneurs show reduced confidence in the economy

Tuesday, 25 October 2022 20:56:45 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The ICEI index, which measures the confidence that Brazilian industrial entrepreneurs ascribe to the domestic economy, declined from 62.8 points in September to 60.1 points in October, according to a release by the sector confederation CNI. The 50 points mark is the line separating pessimism from optimism.

According to CNI, the decline reflects negative perspectives regardless the size, region or field of activity of the companies for the next six months, although a positive mood is maintained, as the ICEI index remains above the 50 points mark.

In the metallurgical sector, which includes steel production, the level of confidence was one of the few sectors to show an increase, from 58.8 to 60.0 points, while at the machinery and equipment sector there was a decline from 62.5 to 57.8 points.

In the mining sector, the decline of confidence was from 63.3 to 59.3 points, probably reflecting reduced iron ore prices.

The research was conducted between October 1-12, among 2,087 representatives of large, medium and small industries.