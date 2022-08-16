Brazilian industrial entrepreneurs share optimistic expectations in August

Tuesday, 16 August 2022 00:30:46 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

In a poll developed by the Brazilian industrial association CNI, covering representatives from 1,857 companies between August 1-9, the country’s industrial entrepreneurs have indicated positive expectations for all indicators of their activities.

The index measuring the prospective demand for their products was stable at 59.7 points, still well above the 50.0 mark that separates optimism from pessimism.

The index measuring the level of employment increased by 0.5 points to 57.3 points, while the index measuring expectations for purchases of raw materials was stable at 57.3 points, and the index for the perspectives for exports declined by 1.4 points to 52.9 points the only reduction registered by the poll. The index measuring perspectives for investments increased by 1.0 points to 56.9 points, the highest mark since February.

Such as in recent polls, analysts believe that this one is positively influenced by the perspective of general elections in less than two months.