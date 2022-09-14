Brazilian industrial entrepreneurs maintain increased confidence in the economy

Wednesday, 14 September 2022 20:54:31 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The index that measures the confidence that Brazilian industrial entrepreneurs ascribe to the domestic economy, the ICEI index, increased from 59.8 points in August to 62.8 points in September, according to a release by the sector association CNI. The 50 points mark is the line separating pessimism from optimism.

According to CNI, the level of September is the highest since August 2021, reflecting chiefly positive perspectives for the coming months.

The ICEI index is based on figures from current conditions and from expectations, both pondered to reach the ICEI index. The current conditions index increased from 54.2 points in August to 58.4 points in September, showing a more positive evaluation in relation to the last six months.

Under the same comparative basis, the index of expectations increased from 62.6 points in August to 65.0 points in September, pointing to an industrial sector more optimist with the future than with the current conditions of the economy.

The research was made between September 1-8, among 1,469 representatives of large, medium and small industries.