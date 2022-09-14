﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Brazilian industrial entrepreneurs maintain increased confidence in the economy

Wednesday, 14 September 2022 20:54:31 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The index that measures the confidence that Brazilian industrial entrepreneurs ascribe to the domestic economy, the ICEI index, increased from 59.8 points in August to 62.8 points in September, according to a release by the sector association CNI. The 50 points mark is the line separating pessimism from optimism.

According to CNI, the level of September is the highest since August 2021, reflecting chiefly positive perspectives for the coming months.

The ICEI index is based on figures from current conditions and from expectations, both pondered to reach the ICEI index. The current conditions index increased from 54.2 points in August to 58.4 points in September, showing a more positive evaluation in relation to the last six months.

Under the same comparative basis, the index of expectations increased from 62.6 points in August to 65.0 points in September, pointing to an industrial sector more optimist with the future than with the current conditions of the economy.

The research was made between September 1-8, among 1,469 representatives of large, medium and small industries.


Tags: Brazil South America 

Similar articles

Samarco sued by Minas Gerais and Espirito Santo states

14 Sep | Steel News

Anglo American to increase iron ore production in Brazil

14 Sep | Steel News

Ex-Brazil BPI prices at $450/mt FOB

14 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Prumo Logistica plans construction of HBI plants in Brazil

13 Sep | Steel News

Bamin plans to increase iron ore production

13 Sep | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price increases slightly from last week

13 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

HRC export offers decline in Brazil

12 Sep | Flats and Slab

Brazilian exports of niobium ferroalloys increase in August

12 Sep | Steel News

Brazilian supreme court maintains fine against CSN, Usiminas and Cosipa

09 Sep | Steel News

Alacero expects reduced steel demand in Latin America in 2022

09 Sep | Steel News