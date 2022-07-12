Brazilian industrial entrepreneurs maintain confidence in the economy

Tuesday, 12 July 2022 19:48:41 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The index that measures the confidence that Brazilian industrial entrepreneurs ascribe to the domestic economy, the ICEI index, is stable in July from June at 57.8 points, according to a release by the sector confederation CNI.

According to CNI, the level of the last two months is the highest since October 2021, reflecting chiefly positive perspectives for the coming months. The ICEI index is based on figures from current conditions and from expectations, both pondered to reach the ICEI index.

The current conditions index decreased slightly from 51.5 points in June to 51.1 points in July, still showing a slightly positive evaluation, as 50 points is the line separating optimism from pessimism.

Under the same comparative basis, the index of expectations increased by 0.1 points to 61.1 points, still showing that the industrial sector is far more optimistic with the future than with the current conditions of the economy.

The research was made between July 1-7, among 1,571 representatives of large, medium and small industries. According to analysts, the results are influenced by perspectives of lower inflation for the coming months, coupled with positive expectations, raised by recent polls, in relation to the general elections in October.