Brazilian industrial entrepreneurs express increased confidence in the economy

Friday, 10 June 2022 19:46:14 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The index that measures the confidence that Brazilian industrial entrepreneurs ascribe to the domestic economy, the ICEI index, has reached 57.8 points in June, against 56.5 in May, according to a release by the sector confederation CNI.

According to CNI, the current level is the highest since October 2021, reflecting chiefly positive perspectives for the coming months. The ICEI index is based on figures from current conditions and from expectations, both pondered to reach the ICEI index.

The current conditions index increased from May by 2.1 points to 51.5 points in June, showing a slightly positive evaluation, as 50 points is the line separating optimism from pessimism.

Under the same comparative basis, the index of expectations increased by one point to 61 points, showing that the industrial sector is far more optimistic with the future than with the current conditions of the economy.

The research was made between June 1-7, among 1,573 representatives of large, medium and small industries. According to analysts, the results could have been positively affected by indications that the inflation rate could have reached a point of inflection, showing signs of a downward trend for the coming months.