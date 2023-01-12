Brazilian industrial entrepreneurs’ confidence shows pessimism in January

Thursday, 12 January 2023 20:23:04 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The index that measures the confidence that the Brazilian industrial entrepreneurs ascribe to the domestic economy, the ICEI index, declined to 48.6 points in January from 50.8 points in December, in a fourth consecutive decline, according to a release by the sector confederation CNI.

With such decline to the lowest level since July 2020, the research is showing pessimism in relation to the country’s economy, as it stands below 50 points, the line that separates optimism from pessimism.

The numbers unveiled that the entrepreneurs are pessimistic with both the current and the future economic conditions, as for the current conditions the index declined to 48.3 points and for the future conditions it declined to 48.8 points, from respectively 50.3 and 51 points in December.

The research was made between January 3-9, among 1,306 representatives of large, medium, and small companies.