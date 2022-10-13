﻿
English
Brazilian industrial entrepreneurs’ confidence in the economy declines in October

Thursday, 13 October 2022 20:25:07 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The index that measures the confidence Brazilian industrial entrepreneurs ascribe to the domestic economy, the ICEI index, declined from 62.8 points in September to 60.2 points in October, according to a release by the sector association CNI. The 50 points mark is the line separating pessimism from optimism.

According to CNI, the decline comes after a series of continuous advances of optimism in the sector during the year, reflecting mostly lower expectations for the next six months.

CNI added that despite the decline, the optimism remains in high level, considering that it is above the 50 points mark.

The index for the current conditions declined by 1.5 points to 56.9 points, reflecting the view of the entrepreneurs in relation to their own companies, while the index for expectations declined by 3.2 points to 61.8 points.

The research was made between October 3-7, among 1,459 representatives of large, medium, and small companies.


Tags: Brazil South America 

