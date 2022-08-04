Brazilian industrial activity sees high sales, employment and profitability in June

Thursday, 04 August 2022 21:15:20 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

According to the Brazilian industrial confederation CNI, industrial activity in the country improved in June, achieving the highest levels so far in 2022.

CNI said part of the sector was able to minimize the difficulties with the supply of raw materials, having recovered the level of employment and the profitability, without a significant alteration in the utilization rate of the production capacity, which has remained at a high level throughout this year.

In relation to the economic indicators, the industry’s sales have increased by 0.9 percent in June from May, the number working hours were stable, the employment rate increased by 0.4 percent, the total salaries paid increased by 2.4 percent and the average salaries of the sector increased by 1.9 percent.

In relation to the utilization of the installed capacity, in June it was 80.4 percent, against 80.7 percent in May.