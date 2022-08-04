﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Brazilian industrial activity sees high sales, employment and profitability in June

Thursday, 04 August 2022 21:15:20 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

According to the Brazilian industrial confederation CNI, industrial activity in the country improved in June, achieving the highest levels so far in 2022.

CNI said part of the sector was able to minimize the difficulties with the supply of raw materials, having recovered the level of employment and the profitability, without a significant alteration in the utilization rate of the production capacity, which has remained at a high level throughout this year.

In relation to the economic indicators, the industry’s sales have increased by 0.9 percent in June from May, the number working hours were stable, the employment rate increased by 0.4 percent, the total salaries paid increased by 2.4 percent and the average salaries of the sector increased by 1.9 percent.

In relation to the utilization of the installed capacity, in June it was 80.4 percent, against 80.7 percent in May.


Tags: Brazil South America 

Similar articles

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price declines sharply

04 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Brazilian pig iron exports decline in July

03 Aug | Steel News

Gerdau’s net profit increases sharply in Q2

03 Aug | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price declines slightly

02 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

First Brazilian slab export deals for September shipment about to be closed

02 Aug | Flats and Slab

CSN buys state-owned electric energy producer

01 Aug | Steel News

Vale concludes elimination of two more upstream waste dams

01 Aug | Steel News

Net profit declines at Usiminas during the second quarter

01 Aug | Steel News

Lower Brazilian slab production reduces export availability

29 Jul | Flats and Slab

Vale’s net profit declines in the second quarter

29 Jul | Steel News