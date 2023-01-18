Brazilian industrial activity reflects positive results for November

Wednesday, 18 January 2023 22:37:04 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian industrial activity in November 2022 had advances in terms of sales, salaries paid and average profitability, according to sector association CNI.

The value of sales in November 2022 increased from the previous month by 1.4 percent, from November 2021 by 9.9 percent and over the first 11 months of 2022 by 2.7 percent from the same period in 2021.

Under the same comparative basis, the number of hours worked in the production increased respectively by 0.1 percent, 1.3 percent and 2.8 percent, the number of employees increased by 0.1 percent, 0.8 percent and 1.6 percent, the volume of salaries paid increased by 1.0 percent, 6.8 percent and 3.4 percent, and the average salary per worker increased by 1.0 percent, 6.0 percent and 1.7 percent.

In terms of the utilization rate of the production capacity, it was 80.3 percent in November 2022, 80.2 percent in October 2022 and 81.2 percent in November 2021.