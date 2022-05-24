﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Brazilian heavy plate exports decline in April

Tuesday, 24 May 2022 22:10:19 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazil exported 3,700 mt of heavy plate in April, against 17,000 mt in March, in a decline reflecting the absence of European clients in April, compared to 5,600 mt exported to the region in March.

The exports in April were almost entirely from Usiminas, 3,500 mt at $1,320/mt, while traders shipped 200 mt at $1,203/mt, both FOB conditions.

The destinations in April were South American countries (2,800 mt at $1,320/mt) and Pakistan (900 mt at $516/mt), the latter certainly not a market price, according to sources.

Total exports of heavy plate from Brazil in 2021 reached 109,000 mt. In Brazil, Usiminas and Gerdau produce heavy plate.


Tags: plate flats Brazil South America trading 

Similar articles

05 Mar

Brazil launches review into cold rolled stainless steel imports from two countries
14 Oct

Brazil extends duties over heavy plate imports from four countries
02 Mar

Brazil adds Chinese heavy plate containing titanium to existing AD duty
28 Jan

Brazil extends AD duty to include boron-added heavy plate from China
26 Jun

Brazilian distributors’ steel sales down 9.4 percent in May
10 Aug

US DOC makes determinations in cases against stainless bar and carbon plate
03 Apr

Carbon plate and stainless bar up for US DOC review
26 Aug

Brazilian flat steel imports in July up 70 percent on June levels
25 Oct

US rescinds AD review against certain HR flats from Brazil
30 Mar

US DOC initiates new AD administrative reviews