Brazilian heavy plate exports decline in April

Tuesday, 24 May 2022 22:10:19 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazil exported 3,700 mt of heavy plate in April, against 17,000 mt in March, in a decline reflecting the absence of European clients in April, compared to 5,600 mt exported to the region in March.

The exports in April were almost entirely from Usiminas, 3,500 mt at $1,320/mt, while traders shipped 200 mt at $1,203/mt, both FOB conditions.

The destinations in April were South American countries (2,800 mt at $1,320/mt) and Pakistan (900 mt at $516/mt), the latter certainly not a market price, according to sources.

Total exports of heavy plate from Brazil in 2021 reached 109,000 mt. In Brazil, Usiminas and Gerdau produce heavy plate.