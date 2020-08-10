Brazilian government selling all of its shares in Vale

Monday, 10 August 2020 23:14:47 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The Brazilian government expects to sell 100 percent of the shares it owns at miner and iron ore producer Vale, a media report by Reuters said on Monday. The announcement comes as Brazilian development bank, BNDES, sold about $1.5 billion in shares it owned at Vale.

According to Salim Mattar, Secretary of Privatizations, the Brazilian government could sell another estimated $1.5 billion in stocks from Vale held by the government-owned BNDES.

“We don’t want to be shareholders (at Vale) anymore. We want to allocate the proceeds (from the sale of stocks) to reduce our debt or to improve the quality of life for citizens,” he said.

For Vale, the move would mean an even more reduced government influence, which has already been diluted due to Vale’s latest corporate restructuring, which aimed to modernize the company and reduce the power of specific investors.