Brazilian flat steel sales by distributors up 17 percent in October

Tuesday, 24 November 2020 01:26:47 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian sales of flat steel products by local distributors in October rose 17 percent, year-over-year, but declined 7.8 percent, month-over-month, to 371,700 mt, the flat steel distributors association, Inda, said on Tuesday.

Inda said purchases of flat steel products in October grew 15.9 percent, year-over-year, and 9.4 percent, month-over-month, to 346,500 mt. Flat steel inventory in October dropped 3.6 percent, month-over-month, to 678,300 mt. Inventory turnover in October slightly improved to 1.8 months, from 1.7 months in September.

Brazilian imports of flats in October decreased 46.8 percent, year-over-year, and 9.9 percent, month-over-month, to 66,900 mt.

Inda forecasted both the purchases and sales of flat steel products by distributors in November to diminish 5 percent, month-over-month.