Brazilian flat steel sales by distributors decrease 26.6 percent in August

Tuesday, 21 September 2021 19:53:49 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian sales of flat steel products by local distributors in August dropped 26.6 percent, year-over-year, but rose 5 percent, month-over-month, to 274,500 mt, the local association of flat steel distributors, Inda, said on Tuesday.

Inda said that purchases of flat steel products by local distributors in August declined 2 percent, year-over-year, but rose 2.2 percent, month-over-month, to 302,500 mt. Distributors’ flat steel inventory in August grew 3.4 percent, month-over-month, to 848,200 mt. Inventory turnover in August remained stable at 3.1 months, unchanged from July this year.

Brazilian imports of flat steel by distributors in August rose 219.7 percent, year-over-year, but declined 10.2 percent, month-over-month, to 189,700 mt.

Inda estimated both purchases and sales of flats by distributors in September to rise 2 percent, month-over-month.