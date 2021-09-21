﻿
English
Brazilian flat steel sales by distributors decrease 26.6 percent in August

Tuesday, 21 September 2021
       

Brazilian sales of flat steel products by local distributors in August dropped 26.6 percent, year-over-year, but rose 5 percent, month-over-month, to 274,500 mt, the local association of flat steel distributors, Inda, said on Tuesday.

Inda said that purchases of flat steel products by local distributors in August declined 2 percent, year-over-year, but rose 2.2 percent, month-over-month, to 302,500 mt. Distributors’ flat steel inventory in August grew 3.4 percent, month-over-month, to 848,200 mt. Inventory turnover in August remained stable at 3.1 months, unchanged from July this year.

Brazilian imports of flat steel by distributors in August rose 219.7 percent, year-over-year, but declined 10.2 percent, month-over-month, to 189,700 mt.

Inda estimated both purchases and sales of flats by distributors in September to rise 2 percent, month-over-month.


