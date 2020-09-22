﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Brazilian flat steel distributor sales up in August

Tuesday, 22 September 2020 10:46:39 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Flat steel sales by Brazilian distributors rose 33.5 percent in August, year-over-year, and 8.7 percent, month-over-month, to 373,800 mt, the Brazilian steel distributors association, Inda, said on Tuesday.

Purchases of flat steel products by Brazilian distributors in August increased 10.3 percent, year-over-year, but fell 2.6 percent, month-over-month, to 308,600 mt.

Flat steel inventory in August declined 7.9 percent, month-over-month, to 763,000 mt. Flat steel inventory turnover in August fell to 2 months, from 2.4 months in July this year.

Brazilian flat steel imports by local distributors in August diminished 33.9 percent, year-over-year, and 20.8 percent, month-over-month, to 59,300 mt.

Inda estimated the purchase of flats in September to remain stable, while flat steel sales should improve 8 percent, on a month-over-month basis.


Tags: Brazil  distribution  South America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

21  Sep

Sudeste Port ships over 3 million mt of iron ore and pellet products
17  Sep

Steel price hike in Brazil expected by November
16  Sep

Vale aims to reach iron ore capacity of 450 million mt
14  Sep

Judge suspends apprehension of illegal manganese in Brazil
11  Sep

Usiminas selling Belo Horizonte HQ office to cut costs