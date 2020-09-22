Brazilian flat steel distributor sales up in August

Tuesday, 22 September 2020 10:46:39 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Flat steel sales by Brazilian distributors rose 33.5 percent in August, year-over-year, and 8.7 percent, month-over-month, to 373,800 mt, the Brazilian steel distributors association, Inda, said on Tuesday.

Purchases of flat steel products by Brazilian distributors in August increased 10.3 percent, year-over-year, but fell 2.6 percent, month-over-month, to 308,600 mt.

Flat steel inventory in August declined 7.9 percent, month-over-month, to 763,000 mt. Flat steel inventory turnover in August fell to 2 months, from 2.4 months in July this year.

Brazilian flat steel imports by local distributors in August diminished 33.9 percent, year-over-year, and 20.8 percent, month-over-month, to 59,300 mt.

Inda estimated the purchase of flats in September to remain stable, while flat steel sales should improve 8 percent, on a month-over-month basis.