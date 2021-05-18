Brazilian flat steel distributor sales surge up 106.7 percent in April

Tuesday, 18 May 2021 19:58:57 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian sales of flat steel products by local distributors in April increased 106.7 percent, year-over-year, and 5.4 percent, month-over-month, to 343,100 mt, flat steel distributors association, Inda, said on Tuesday.

Inda said purchases of flats by Brazilian distributors in April rose 92.7 percent, year-over-year, and 1.5 percent, month-over-month, to 345,100 mt.

According to Inda, distributors’ inventory of flat steel products in April grew 0.3 percent, month-over-month, to 713,200 mt. Inventory turnover in April slightly declined to 2.1 months, from 2.2 months in March this year.

Imports of flats by distributors in April improved 121.9 percent, year-over-year, but decreased 10.7 percent, month-over-month, to 125,400 mt.

Inda estimated purchases of flats in May to remain stable, while flat steel sales by distributors in the same period should decline 5 percent, both on a month-over-month basis.