﻿
Brazilian flat steel distributor sales increase in March

Thursday, 21 April 2022 20:45:42 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Sales of flat steel products by Brazilian distributors reached 382,900 mt in March, against 293,800 mt in February, according to the Brazilian steel distributors association, INDA.

Brazilian steel distributor purchases also increased from 293,800 mt in February to 345,900 mt in March. Flat steel inventories declined from 811,300 mt in February to 774,300 mt in March. The current level of inventories is equivalent to two months of sales, a level considered as healthy by the market players.

Imports of flat steel by distributors in March reached 125,300 mt, against 161,500 mt in February.

According to INDA, expectations for April are for declines of 5 percent for purchases and of 15 percent for sales.


