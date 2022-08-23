﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Brazilian flat steel distributor sales increase in July

Tuesday, 23 August 2022 19:33:13 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Sales of flat steel products by Brazilian distributors increased to 315,300 mt, in July, from 302,800 mt in June, according to the sector institute INDA.

Purchases by the distributor chain increased to 332,300 mt in July from 315,700 mt in June, resulting in an increase of inventories to 806,200 mt in July from 789,300 mt in June. The current level of inventories is now equivalent to 2.6 months of sales, the same as in June, a level considered as safe in historical terms.

Imports by Brazilian flat steel distributors declined to 110,200 mt in July, against 115,000 mt in June. Such import figures include heavy plates, HRC, CRC, zinc coated, HDG, pre-painted and Galvalume.

According to INDA, expectations for August are for purchases increasing by 5 percent and sales increasing by 2.5 percent, as compared to July.

When compared to July 2021, sales in July 2022 increased by 20.6 percent, purchases increased by 12.3 percent, and imports declined by 47.8 percent.


Tags: Flats Brazil South America 

Similar articles

Indian HRC exporters forced to roll back increases, but prefer not to become aggressive   

23 Aug | Flats and Slab

Ex-China HRC prices drop further despite some local rebound early this week

23 Aug | Flats and Slab

Japanese HRC exporters cut prices and become more competitive

23 Aug | Flats and Slab

Workable HRC prices keep softening in Turkey

22 Aug | Flats and Slab

Tokyo Steel drops local steel prices by 4.9-6.5% for Sept due to slow demand, international pressure

22 Aug | Flats and Slab

Ex-China steel plate prices expectedly drop amid slow demand, futures fall

22 Aug | Flats and Slab

Iran’s steel output increases in first four months of Iranian year

22 Aug | Steel News

Indian local HRC prices stable amid inactive market conditions in festive holidays

22 Aug | Flats and Slab

Indian local CRC price stable, though discounted sales by re-rolling mills deepen

22 Aug | Flats and Slab

US DOC to continue CVD orders on CRC from China and S. Korea

22 Aug | Steel News