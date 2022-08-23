Brazilian flat steel distributor sales increase in July

Tuesday, 23 August 2022 19:33:13 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Sales of flat steel products by Brazilian distributors increased to 315,300 mt, in July, from 302,800 mt in June, according to the sector institute INDA.

Purchases by the distributor chain increased to 332,300 mt in July from 315,700 mt in June, resulting in an increase of inventories to 806,200 mt in July from 789,300 mt in June. The current level of inventories is now equivalent to 2.6 months of sales, the same as in June, a level considered as safe in historical terms.

Imports by Brazilian flat steel distributors declined to 110,200 mt in July, against 115,000 mt in June. Such import figures include heavy plates, HRC, CRC, zinc coated, HDG, pre-painted and Galvalume.

According to INDA, expectations for August are for purchases increasing by 5 percent and sales increasing by 2.5 percent, as compared to July.

When compared to July 2021, sales in July 2022 increased by 20.6 percent, purchases increased by 12.3 percent, and imports declined by 47.8 percent.