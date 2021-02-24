﻿
English
Brazilian flat steel distributor sales increase 16.2 percent in January

Wednesday, 24 February 2021 20:56:22 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Flat steel sales by Brazilian distributors in January rose 16.2 percent, year-over-year, and 12.7 percent, month-over-month, to 324,600 mt, flat steel distributors association Inda said this week.

Flat steel purchases by local distributors in January grew 13 percent, year-over-year, and 0.8 percent, month-over-month, to 335,900 mt.

Flat steel inventory in the first month of the year improved 1.7 percent, month-over-month, to 686,900 mt. Inventory turnover in January declined to 2.1 months, from 2.3 months in December 2020.

Brazilian distributor imports of flat steel products in January increased 51.9 percent, year-over-year, and 75 percent, month-over-month, to 161,400 mt.

Inda estimated both the purchases and sales of flat steel products by distributors in February to decrease 5 percent, month-over-month.


