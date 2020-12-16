Brazilian flat steel distributor sales increase 15.8 percent in November

Wednesday, 16 December 2020 21:50:27 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian flat steel sales by distributors in November rose 15.8 percent, year-over-year, but fell 8.7 percent, month-over-month, to 339,400 mt, flat steel distributors association, Inda, said this week.

Flat steel purchases by local distributors in November increased 4.1 percent, year-over-year, but dropped 15.9 percent, month-over-month, to 291,500 mt.

Flat steel inventory in November declined 7.1 percent, month-over-month, to 630,400 mt. Inventory turnover in November slightly increased to 1.9 months, from 1.8 months in October.

Brazilian flat steel imports by distributors in November surged 103.9 percent, year-over-year, and rose 48.2 percent, month-over-month, to 99,300 mt.

Inda forecasted both the purchases and sales of flat steel products by distributors in December to decline 11 percent, month-over-month.