Brazilian flat steel distributor sales decrease 3.7 percent in February

Tuesday, 22 March 2022 23:10:32 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian flat steel sales by distributors in February declined 3.7 percent, year-over-year, but rose 0.7 percent, month-over-month, to 300,700 mt, according to a report this week from the nation’s association of flat steel distributors, Inda.

According to Inda, purchases of flat steel products by Brazilian distributors in February decreased 8.7 percent, year-over-year, and 2.8 percent, month-over-month, to 293,800 mt.

Inda said flat steel inventory in February slightly dropped 0.8 percent, month-over-month, to 811,300 mt. Inventory turnover in February remained stable at 2.7 months, the same level seen in January.

Inda said imports of flats by Brazilian distributors in February rose 48.6 percent, year-over-year, but diminished 10.8 percent, month-over-month, to 151,500 mt.

Inda estimated purchases of flats by distributors in March to increase 10 percent, month-over-month, while sales of flats in the same period are forecasted to rise another 15 percent, also on a month-over-month basis.


