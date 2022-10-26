Brazilian flat steel distributor sales decline in September

Wednesday, 26 October 2022 20:43:22 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Sales of flat steel products by Brazilian distributors declined to 323,500 mt in September, from 334,900 mt in August, according to the sector institute INDA.

Purchases by the distributors chain declined to 332,600 mt in September, from 350,900 mt in August, resulting in an increase of inventories to 831,300 mt, against 822,200 mt in August.

The level of inventories is now equivalent to 2.6 months of sales, against 2.5 months of sales in August, a level considered as safe in historical terms.

Imports in September declined to 108,700 mt from 147,700 mt in August. Such import figures include heavy plates, HRC, CRC, zinc coated, HDG, pre-painted and Galvalume.

According to INDA, expectations for October are for acquisitions and sales stable from September.

When compared to September 2021, sales in September 2022 increased by 11 percent, acquisitions increased by 20.3 percent, and imports declined by 35 percent.

Speaking in a press conference, Carlos Loureiro, Inda’s president, mentioned that the low pace currently adopted by the market reflects the impact of the country’s presidential elections, to be concluded this weekend, as both distributors and their clients have adopted a “wait-and-see” strategy, until a winner is announced and the next steps for the economy are unveiled.