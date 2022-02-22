﻿
Brazilian flat steel distributor sales decline 8.1 percent in January

Tuesday, 22 February 2022 21:20:09 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian sales of flat steel products by Brazilian distributors in January fell 8.1 percent, year-over-year, but increased 14.2 percent, month-over-month, to 298,500 mt, according to a report this week from the nation’s association of flat steel distributors, Inda.

Inda said purchases of flat steel products by distributors in January dropped 10 percent, year-over-year, but rose 21.7 percent, month-over-month, to 302,400 mt.

Flat steel inventory in January slightly improved 0.5 percent, month-over-month, to 818,100 mt. Inventory turnover in January diminished to 2.7 months from 3.1 months in December 2021.

Imports of flat steel products by Brazilian distributors in January grew 5.3 percent, year-over-year, and 5.5 percent, month-over-month, to 169,900 mt.

Inda said it estimates both the purchases and sales of flat steel products by Brazilian distributors in February this year to grow 5 percent, on a month-over-month basis.


