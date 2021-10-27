﻿
Brazilian flat steel distributor sales decline 27.7 percent in September

Wednesday, 27 October 2021 20:13:41 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian flat steel sales by local distributors in September decreased 27.7 percent, year-over year, but increased 6.2 percent, month-over-month, to 291,500 mt, the local association of flat steel distributors, Inda, said this week.

According to Inda, purchases of flat steel products in September by Brazilian distributors dropped 12.7 percent, year-over-year, and 8.6 percent, month-over-month, to 276,600 mt.

Flat steel inventory in September fell 1.8 percent, month-over-month, to 833,200 mt. Inventory turnover in September declined to 2.9 months, from 3.1 months in August this year.

Imports of flat steel products by Brazilian distributors in September grew 124.9 percent, year-over-year, but declined 11.8 percent, month-over-month, to 167,300 mt.

Inda forecasted both the sales and purchases of flat steel products by distributors in September will decline 5 percent, on a month-over-month basis.


