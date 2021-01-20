﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Brazilian flat distributor sales up 13.8 percent in December

Wednesday, 20 January 2021 23:30:44 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian flat steel sales by local distributors in December 2020 increased 13.8 percent, year-over-year, but declined 15.2 percent, month-over-month, to 288,000 mt, flat steel distributors association, Inda, said this week.

Flat steel purchases by Brazilian distributors in December 2020 rose 14.4 percent, year-over-year, and 14.3 percent, month-over-month, to 333,200 mt.

Flat steel inventory in December 2020 grew 7.2 percent, month-over-month, to 675,700 mt. Inventory turnover in December 2020 improved to 2.3 months, from to 1.9 months in November 2020.

Brazilian flat steel imports by distributors in December rose 71.6 percent, year-over-year, but dropped 7.1 percent, month-over-month, to 92,200 mt.

Inda forecasted both the purchases and sales of flat steel products by distributors in January 2021 to increase 10 percent, month-over-month.


Tags: South America  Brazil  distribution  flats  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

18  Jan

Brazilian court allows logistics company to resume transport of Vale’s iron ore
12  Jan

Excellent scenario for Brazil’s CSN, says investment firm
11  Jan

New details reported for Samarco’s first iron ore pellet shipment
08  Jan

Vale to report strong results in 2021 despite limited output
23  Dec

Gerdau experiments with natural gas-fueled truck at its Varzea do Lopes iron ore mine