Brazilian flat distributor sales up 13.8 percent in December

Brazilian flat steel sales by local distributors in December 2020 increased 13.8 percent, year-over-year, but declined 15.2 percent, month-over-month, to 288,000 mt, flat steel distributors association, Inda, said this week.

Flat steel purchases by Brazilian distributors in December 2020 rose 14.4 percent, year-over-year, and 14.3 percent, month-over-month, to 333,200 mt.

Flat steel inventory in December 2020 grew 7.2 percent, month-over-month, to 675,700 mt. Inventory turnover in December 2020 improved to 2.3 months, from to 1.9 months in November 2020.

Brazilian flat steel imports by distributors in December rose 71.6 percent, year-over-year, but dropped 7.1 percent, month-over-month, to 92,200 mt.

Inda forecasted both the purchases and sales of flat steel products by distributors in January 2021 to increase 10 percent, month-over-month.