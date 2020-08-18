﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Brazilian flat distributor sales increase 19.4 percent in July

Tuesday, 18 August 2020 23:04:02 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian flat steel sales by local distributors in July increased 19.4 percent, year-over-year, and 18.4 percent, month-over-month, to 344,000 mt, the Brazilian steel distributors association, Inda, said on Tuesday.

According to Inda, purchases of flat steel products by distributors in July rose 14.5 percent, year-over-year, and 6.6 percent, month-over-month, to 316,700 mt.

Inda said flats inventory in July fell 3.2 percent, month-over-month, to 828,200 mt. Inventory turnover in July this year also dropped to 2.4 months, from 2.9 months in June this year.

Brazilian flat steel imports by distributors in July dropped 22.9 percent, year-over-year, and 27.7 percent, month-over-month, to 74,900 mt.

Inda estimated both the purchase and sales of flat steel products by local distributors in August to improve 5 percent, both on a month-over-month basis.

 


Tags: South America  Brazil  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

18  Aug

Gerdau to resume output at Pindamonhangaba steelworks
17  Aug

Brazilian crude steel output increases in July
17  Aug

Bamin shipping 35,000 mt of iron ore to Minas Gerais state
12  Aug

Gerdau to invest $276.1 million in Minas Gerais state
07  Aug

Usiminas-owned MUSA considers investments