Wednesday, 13 January 2021 20:07:48 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian ferroalloys producer Ferbasa said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with AES Tiete Energia to purchase electricity for a 20-year period.

Ferbasa said both companies are now negotiating a power purchase agreement (PPA), and Ferbasa would start getting electricity from AES by 2024. The company said the deal would allow it to reduce costs.