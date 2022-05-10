﻿
English
Brazilian federal public attorney halts Taquaril iron ore project

Tuesday, 10 May 2022 23:20:32 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

In response to a request for immediate suspension of the Taquaril iron ore project, the federal public attorney has ordered the owner of the project, Tamisa, to obtain a license from the environmental agency Ibama before any interference with the local vegetation.

The request was submitted by members of the legislative house of the state of Minas Gerais, on grounds that the approval granted by the chamber of mining activities of the state was irregular, as it did not receive the approval of Ibama.

Environment experts claim that the project could put in risk the supply of water to Belo Horizonte, the capital of the state, where the project is located.

Tamisa received a deadline of five days to send its comments to the federal public attorney. A similar request, previously submitted to the state public attorney, has not received an answer so far.


