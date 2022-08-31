Brazilian energy consumption rises in August, suggesting stronger economy

Wednesday, 31 August 2022 20:25:54 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

According to the Brazilian chamber for electric energy trading (CCEE), the country’s energy consumption during the first half of August increased by 3.3 percent from the same period in August 2021, reaching 63,519 average megawatts (MW), against 61,513 MW last year.

The consumption of energy suggests improvement in the performance of the economy, currently pushed by service sectors and manufacturing sectors such as wood, pulp and paper, which have grown by more than 17 percent over the period. Also above the average, the production of metals, including steel, registered an increase of energy consumption of 3.7 percent.

The generation of energy increased by 3.8 percent to average 64,142 MW, reflecting chiefly the hydroelectric production increasing by 38.6 percent to 44,218 MW, while the thermoelectric production declined by 54.8 percent to 9.476 MW, the wind generation increased by 9.5 percent to 11,408 MW and the solar photovoltaic generation increased by 69.3 percent to 1,459 MW.