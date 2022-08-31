﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Brazilian energy consumption rises in August, suggesting stronger economy

Wednesday, 31 August 2022 20:25:54 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

According to the Brazilian chamber for electric energy trading (CCEE), the country’s energy consumption during the first half of August increased by 3.3 percent from the same period in August 2021, reaching 63,519 average megawatts (MW), against 61,513 MW last year.

The consumption of energy suggests improvement in the performance of the economy, currently pushed by service sectors and manufacturing sectors such as wood, pulp and paper, which have grown by more than 17 percent over the period. Also above the average, the production of metals, including steel, registered an increase of energy consumption of 3.7 percent.

The generation of energy increased by 3.8 percent to average 64,142 MW, reflecting chiefly the hydroelectric production increasing by 38.6 percent to 44,218 MW, while the thermoelectric production declined by 54.8 percent to 9.476 MW, the wind generation increased by 9.5 percent to 11,408 MW and the solar photovoltaic generation increased by 69.3 percent to 1,459 MW.


Tags: Brazil South America 

Similar articles

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price declines from last week

30 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

ArcelorMittal considers increasing Pecem’s slab production capacity

30 Aug | Steel News

CRC import offers decrease in Brazil

30 Aug | Flats and Slab

Offers stable for Brazilian rebar exports to South American countries

29 Aug | Longs and Billet

CSN investing $1.0 billion in ESG related projects

29 Aug | Steel News

Usiminas announces more expensive refurbishments of coke plant and blast furnace

26 Aug | Steel News

HDG export offers remain stable in Brazil

26 Aug | Flats and Slab

Samarco produces around 12 million mt of pellets and fines since resumption

26 Aug | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price increases slightly on weekly basis

25 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Brazilian slab producers introduce lower export price for October shipments

25 Aug | Flats and Slab