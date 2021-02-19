﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Brazilian end-use sectors concerned about lack of steel inventory

Friday, 19 February 2021 19:56:51 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Several Brazilian steel consuming sectors, including machinery and civil construction, are concerned of a potential lack of steel products, according to a media report from Valor.

Despite a quick relief in steel supply, which was limited until recently, trade groups say steel prices are somewhat high and there could be further hikes. Such hikes could hinder margins for these steel consuming sectors.

“This is a chaos. It’s never been so bad. … We’re in the worst moment of with a shortage of steel supply,” said José Velloso, president of the Brazilian Machinery Builders’ Association (ABIMAQ).

As for the civil construction segment, the concern centers on already closed contracts that did not factor in steel price hikes.

Such a situation creates a “huge” risk as companies might lack resources to complete civil construction projects due to the increased cost of products, including steel, said José Carlos Martins, president of the Brazilian Chamber of Civil Construction, CBIC.

In response to Valor, the Brazilian steel association, IABr, said the domestic steel industry is operating at 67.3 percent its capacity and can meet domestic demand for steel products.


Tags: Brazil  South America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

12  Feb

Brazilian flats producer Usiminas sees profit spike in Q4
08  Feb

Vale may add up to 49 million mt of capacity in 2021
04  Feb

Brazilian president asks politician to speed up project allowing mining on indigenous lands
02  Feb

Brazilian crude steel output up in December, down in 2020
01  Feb

Mineração Geral do Brasil expects to resume iron ore activities at Casa Branca mine