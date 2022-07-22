Brazilian domestic steel sales decline in June

Friday, 22 July 2022 18:30:21 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Sales of steel products in the Brazilian domestic market reached 1.781 million mt in June, against 1.824 million mt in May, according to the country’s steel institute IABr.

Under the same comparative basis, apparent consumption of steel products reached 1.979 million mt, against 2.100 million mt, while the country’s production of crude steel reached 2.902 million mt in June, against 2.972 million mt in May.

In June, domestic sales of flat steel products have reached 1.006 million mt, sales of longs 730,000 mt and sales of semis 45,000 mt, against respectively 989,000 mt, 770,000 mt, and 65,000 mt in May.

Brazilian exports of slab in June reached 690,000 mt, of flat products 185,000 mt and of long products 184,000 mt, against respectively 603,000 mt, 250,000 mt, and 142,000 mt in May.

In June the imports of rolled products decreased by 28.8 percent from May to 190,000 mt.