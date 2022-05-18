﻿
English
Brazilian domestic steel sales decline in April

Wednesday, 18 May 2022 22:19:17 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Following two months of increases, Brazilian domestic steel sales have declined by 4.9 percent from March 2021 to 1.8 million mt in March 2022.

According to the country’s steel institute IABR, the apparent consumption of steel products declined by 5.3 percent to 2.0 million mt in April, under the same comparative basis, while the country’s crude steel production declined by 2.2 percent to 2.9 million mt.

The institute mentioned that ICIA, the index that reflects the confidence of players in the steel industry, declined 12.8 points from March to 46.7 points in April, reversing four consecutive months of upward trend, returning to a position below 50 points, the line above which reflects positive expectations.


Tags: Brazil South America 

