Brazilian distributor sales of flat steel up 3.3 percent in June

Wednesday, 21 July 2021 20:10:01 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Flat steel sales by Brazilian distributors in June increased 3.3 percent, year-over-year, but dropped 6.4 percent, month-over-month, to 300,000 mt, flat steel distributors association, Inda, said this week.

Inda said purchases of flat steel by distributors in June rose 16.8 percent, year-over-year, and 0.5 percent, month-over-month, to 347,300 mt.

According to Inda, the inventory of Brazilian flat steel distributors in June grew 6.4 percent, month-over-month, to 785,800 mt. Inventory turnover improved to 2.6 months, from 2.3 months in May.

Brazilian imports of flats by distributors in June surged up 118.1 percent, year-over-year, and 19.6 percent, month-over-month, to 226,000 mt.

Inda estimated purchases of flat steel products by distributors in July to remain stable, while sales of flat steel products in the same period will decline 7.7 percent, both on a month-over-month basis.


