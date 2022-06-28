Brazilian demand for industrial products increases slightly in April

Tuesday, 28 June 2022 18:33:24 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian research institute IPEA reported a 0.9 percent increase in the demand for industrial products in April, when compared to March.

Among the components evaluated for the research, the demand for locally produced goods increased by 0.2 percent, while the demand for imported industrial products increased by 3.3 percent.

On yearly basis, the domestic demand in April 2022 for industrial goods declined by 3.7 percent from April 2021, with the moving average of the February to April period of 2022 declining by 5 percent from the same period in 2021.

According to IPEA, the increased demand in April reveals a good performance for all economic activities, except for the demand for capital goods, which declined by 3.3 percent.

The demand for durable consumer goods increased by 3.5 percent, while the demand for non-durable goods increased by 1.2 percent, from March to April 2022.