﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Brazilian demand for industrial products increases slightly in April

Tuesday, 28 June 2022 18:33:24 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian research institute IPEA reported a 0.9 percent increase in the demand for industrial products in April, when compared to March.

Among the components evaluated for the research, the demand for locally produced goods increased by 0.2 percent, while the demand for imported industrial products increased by 3.3 percent.

On yearly basis, the domestic demand in April 2022 for industrial goods declined by 3.7 percent from April 2021, with the moving average of the February to April period of 2022 declining by 5 percent from the same period in 2021.

According to IPEA, the increased demand in April reveals a good performance for all economic activities, except for the demand for capital goods, which declined by 3.3 percent.

The demand for durable consumer goods increased by 3.5 percent, while the demand for non-durable goods increased by 1.2 percent, from March to April 2022.


Tags: Brazil South America 

Similar articles

Brazilian slab exporter closes last deals for August shipment

28 Jun | Flats and Slab

Offers decline for Brazilian rebar exports to South American countries

28 Jun | Longs and Billet

Brazilian manganese ore exports decline in May

27 Jun | Steel News

Price increases for Brazilian high-grade ore but declines for blast furnace grade pellets

27 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Vale maintains investment levels for waste dam elimination

24 Jun | Steel News

CSN confirms interest in acquiring Samarco

24 Jun | Steel News

Brazilian BPI mills forced to cut output amid unfavorable market caused by Russia

24 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Brazilian slab export deals still unsettled for August shipments

23 Jun | Flats and Slab

Exports of Brazilian niobium ferroalloys increase in May

23 Jun | Steel News

Samarco and creditors settle on arbitration

22 Jun | Steel News