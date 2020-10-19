Brazilian crude steel production increases 7.5 percent in September

Monday, 19 October 2020 21:00:03 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian crude steel output in September rose 7.5 percent, year-over-year, to 2.6 million mt, according to a report from the local steel association, IABr.

Domestic steel sales in September reached 1.8 million mt, 11.8 percent up, year-over-year, while apparent steel consumption in September grew 8.2 percent, year-over-year, to 1.9 million mt, it said.

Brazilian steel exports in September totaled 756,000 mt in volume, 20.9 percent down, year-over-year, and $379 million in value, 27.4 percent down, also on a year-over-year basis.

Brazilian steel imports in September fell 22.9 percent, year-over-year, in volume to 142,000 mt. In terms of value, Brazilian steel imports in September dropped 19 percent, year-over-year, to $171 million.

As for the accumulated period of January to September, Brazilian crude steel production declined 9.7 percent, year-over-year, to 22.3 million mt.

Domestic steel sales in the January-September period declined 4.2 percent, year-over-year, to 13.5 million mt, IABr said. Apparent steel consumption in the Jan-Sep period was 14.9 million mt, 5.5 percent down, year-over-year.

IABr said Brazilian exports of steel in Jan-Sep totaled 8.6 million mt, 9.9 percent down, year-over-year, in terms of volume. In terms of value, Brazilian exports of steel in the same period dropped 25.5 percent, year-over-year, to $4.2 billion.

Brazilian imports of steel in Jan-Sep reached 1.5 million mt, 22.9 percent down, year-over-year, in terms of volume. Brazilian steel imports in the same period totaled $1.6 billion in value, 18.6 percent down, year-over-year.