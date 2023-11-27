Brazilian crude steel production declines in October

Monday, 27 November 2023 22:03:57 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian production of crude steel reached 2.66 million mt in October, 8.5 percent less than in October 2022, according to the Brazilian steel institute IABr.

Under the same comparative basis, production of rolled products declined by 9.1 percent to 2.01 million mt, with the production of flat products declining by 13.4 percent to 1.15 million mt and the production of long products declining by 3.4 percent to 862,000 mt.

Similarly, domestic sales of steel products declined by 4.3 percent to 1.6 million mt and the apparent consumption of steel products declined by 1.9 percent to 2.0 million mt, while exports increased by 21.6 percent to 1.1 million mt and imports increased by 31.9 percent to 423,000 mt.

When considering the first 10 months of 2023, crude steel production declined on a yearly basis by 8.1 percent to 26.6 million mt, the production of rolled products declined by 8.8 percent to 18.8 million mt, the apparent consumption of steel products increased by 0.3 percent to 20.0 million mt, imports increased by 54.8 percent to 4.2 million mt and exports declined by 2.5 percent to 9.9 million mt.