﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Brazilian crude steel production declines in October

Monday, 27 November 2023 22:03:57 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian production of crude steel reached 2.66 million mt in October, 8.5 percent less than in October 2022, according to the Brazilian steel institute IABr.

Under the same comparative basis, production of rolled products declined by 9.1 percent to 2.01 million mt, with the production of flat products declining by 13.4 percent to 1.15 million mt and the production of long products declining by 3.4 percent to 862,000 mt.

Similarly, domestic sales of steel products declined by 4.3 percent to 1.6 million mt and the apparent consumption of steel products declined by 1.9 percent to 2.0 million mt, while exports increased by 21.6 percent to 1.1 million mt and imports increased by 31.9 percent to 423,000 mt.

When considering the first 10 months of 2023, crude steel production declined on a yearly basis by 8.1 percent to 26.6 million mt, the production of rolled products declined by 8.8 percent to 18.8 million mt, the apparent consumption of steel products increased by 0.3 percent to 20.0 million mt, imports increased by 54.8 percent to 4.2 million mt and exports declined by 2.5 percent to 9.9 million mt.


Tags: Crude Steel Brazil South America Production 

Similar articles

US raw steel production down 0.5 percent week-on-week

27 Nov | Steel News

Brazilian crude steel production declines in October

27 Nov | Steel News

Russia’s Mechel sees lower crude steel and pig iron outputs in Q3 amid BF overhaul

24 Nov | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 0.08 percent in mid-November

23 Nov | Steel News

World crude steel output up 0.6 percent in October

22 Nov | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output up 7.1 percent in October from September

22 Nov | Steel News

German crude steel output down 4.1 percent in January-October

22 Nov | Steel News

US raw steel production up 0.8 percent week-on-week

20 Nov | Steel News

Italian crude steel production down 4.4 percent in October

17 Nov | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 2.43 percent in early November

16 Nov | Steel News