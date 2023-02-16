﻿
Brazilian crude steel production declines in January

Thursday, 16 February 2023 21:08:05 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazil produced 2.8 million mt of crude steel in January 2023, 4.9 percent less than in the same month of 2021.

Under the same comparative basis, the production of rolled products declined by 7.9 percent to 1.9 million mt, the production of semifinished products for sale increased by 7.9 percent to 860,000 mt, domestic sales of steel products increased by 9.2 percent to 1.6 million mt, and the apparent consumption of steel products increased by 10.1 percent to 2.0 million mt, with exports declining by 17.5 percent to 972,000 mt and imports increasing by 27.6 percent to 377,000 mt.

According to the Brazilian Steel Institute, IABr, the comparison of January 2023 to December 2022 shows sharp increases, as December is a month with seasonal reduction, this year with a higher number of holidays, due to the World Cup soccer games.

At such comparison, the production of crude steel increased by 11.1 percent, the production of semifinished products for sale increased by 14.2 percent and the production of rolled products increased by 19.7 percent.


