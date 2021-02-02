﻿
English
Brazilian crude steel output up in December, down in 2020

Tuesday, 02 February 2021 20:01:46 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian crude steel production in December rose 17.2 percent, year-over-year, to 2.9 million mt, according to a report from Brazilian steel association, IABr.

Domestic steel sales in December increased 28 percent, year-over-year, to 1.8 million mt. Apparent steel consumption during the month reached 2 million mt, 30.2 percent up, year-over-year.

Brazilian steel exports in December totaled 766,000 mt in volume, 24.1 percent down, year-over-year, and $434 million in value, 13.5 percent down, also on a year-over-year basis. Steel imports in December reached 204,000 mt in volume, 53 percent up, year-over-year, and $205 million in value, 38.5 percent up, also year-over-year.

As for the full year of 2020, Brazilian crude steel production totaled 31 million mt, 4.9 percent down, year-over-year.

Domestic steel sales in 2020 grew 2.4 percent, year-over-year, to 19.2 million mt. Apparent steel consumption in the full year of 2020 slightly improved 1.2 percent, year-over-year, to 21.2 million mt.

Brazilian steel exports in 2020 reached 10.7 million mt in volume, 16.1 percent down, year-over-year, and $5.4 billion in value, 26.6 percent down, year-over-year. Brazilian steel imports in the full year of 2020 totaled 2 million mt in terms of volume, 14.3 percent down, year-over-year. The value of Brazilian steel imports in 2020 was $2.1 billion, 13 percent down, year-over-year.


