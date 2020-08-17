Brazilian crude steel output increases in July

Monday, 17 August 2020 23:06:34 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian crude steel output in July rose 3.5 percent, year-over-year, to 2.6 million mt, local steel association, IABr, said.

According to IABr, domestic steel sales in July totaled 1.7 million mt, 8.3 percent up, year-over-year, noting that steel consumption in July grew by 4.4 percent, year-over-year, to 1.8 million mt.

The Brazilian steel association said steel imports in July reached 146,000 mt in volume and $168 million in value. These figures represent a 27.7 percent year-over-year decline in terms of volume, and a 23.7 year-over-year decline in terms of value.

As for the accumulated period of January to July, Brazilian crude steel production fell 13.9 percent, year-over-year, to 17.1 million mt.

Domestic steel sales in the January-July period decreased 7.6 percent, year-over-year, to 10 million mt. Apparent steel consumption in the seven-month period was 11.2 million mt, 8.2 percent down, year-over-year.

IABr said Brazilian imports of steel in the January-July period totaled 1.2 million mt, 18.5 percent down, year-over-year, and $1.3 billion, 16 percent down, also on a year-over-year analysis.

IABr said Brazilian exports of steel in the January-July period dropped 8.7 percent, year-over-year, to 7 million mt. Brazilian exports of steel in the accumulated period of January to July fell 24.9 percent, year-over-year, in terms of value to $3.5 billion.