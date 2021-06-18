Brazilian crude steel output increases 40.1 percent in May

Friday, 18 June 2021 18:55:51 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian crude steel production in May rose 40.1 percent, year-over-year, to 3.1 million mt, according to a report this week from the local steel association, IABr.

Brazilian domestic steel sales volumes in May this year grew 73.9 percent, year-over-year, to 2.1 million mt. Apparent steel consumption in May totaled 2.5 million mt, 83 percent up, year-over-year.

Steel imports in May reached 550,000 mt in volume, 267.7 percent up, year-over-year, and $448 million in value, 195.3 percent up, also on a year-over-year basis.

Steel exports in May totaled 746,000 mt in volume, 12.2 percent down, year-over-year, and $636 million in value, 50.8 percent up, when compared to the same month of the year prior.

As for the accumulated period of January to May, Brazilian crude steel output was 14.9 million mt, 20.3 percent up, year-over-year.

Domestic steel sales volumes in the January-May period totaled 10 million mt, 46.4 percent up, year-over-year. Apparent steel consumption in January-May improved 50.7 percent, year-over-year, to 11.5 million mt.

Brazilian steel imports in January-May reached 2 million mt in volume, 128.4 percent up, year-over-year, and $1.8 billion in value, 92.2 percent up, also year-over-year.

Brazilian steel exports in January-May reached 4.3 million mt in volume, 13.6 percent down, year-over-year, and $3 billion in value, 20.5 percent up, also on a year-over-year basis.