Brazilian crude steel output declines 4.8 percent in January

Wednesday, 16 February 2022 21:48:13 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian crude steel production in January fell 4.8 percent, year-over-year, to 2.9 million mt, said the nation’s steel association, IABr.

Domestic steel sales in the first month of the year totaled 1.4 million mt, 28 percent down, year-over-year. Apparent steel consumption in January was 1.7 million mt, 24 percent down, also on a year-over-year analysis.

Brazilian steel exports in January reached 1.2 million mt in volume, 116.7 percent up, year-over-year, and $975 million in value, 210.4 percent up, also on a year-over-year basis.

Brazilian steel imports in January totaled 296,000 mt in volume, 8.9 percent down, year-over-year, and $407 million in value, 41.4 percent up, year-over-year.