Brazilian court suspends decision allowing MMX to take over iron ore mine

Tuesday, 08 December 2020 00:28:12 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

A Brazilian court has suspended a former decision that allowed MMX to take over the Emma iron ore mine. Late in November, a Brazilian court allowed MMX to take over the Emma iron ore mine, which is currently over the watch of competitor Vetorial Mineração. However, a different judge overruled the decision.

Vetorial Mineração said it wouldn’t make sense for MMX to own just one iron ore mine, since the Emma site is located near the Laís mine, and technically speaking, the business would be feasible with both mines.

MMX said it appealed the decision. The company, which was under bankrupt protection, had its bankrupt protection plan denied. As such, the company is technically bankrupt, but the bankruptcy process was halted and should resume in 2021.