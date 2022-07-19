Brazilian court once again halts controversial iron ore project in Minas Gerais

Tuesday, 19 July 2022 17:34:20 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

In an answer to a request by the mayor of the city of Belo Horizonte, in the Brazilian southeastern state of Minas Gerais, the court of justice of the state has issued a cautionary measure, ordering the suspension of the Taquaril iron ore project.

As the cautionary measure was ordered by the president of the court, it can only be reviewed by decision of three or more members of the court. The authorization for the project was originally issued by the environmental authority of the state (Copam), being subsequently suspended, and again authorized by different state authorities.

Controlled by Taquaril Mineração (Tamisa), the project involves the production of 31 million mt of iron ore in a period of 13 years, requiring the deforestation of 41 hectares in the Curral mountain range, which surrounds Belo Horizonte, giving rise of complaints by environmentalists and by much of the population of the city. Tamisa announced that it will appeal against the suspension.