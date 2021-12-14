﻿
English
Brazilian court maintains Vale’s fine over deforestation

Tuesday, 14 December 2021 00:40:54 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The Brazilian Superior Court of Justice maintained a former court’s decision to fine Vale at BRL 1.4 million ($246,240) over the deforestation of 15 acres, which also included protected areas.

The court denied an appeal by Vale and maintains the decision of the former Minas Gerais Court of Justice.

According to a class lawsuit filed by a prosecutor, Vale reportedly deforested stream banks near a certain area for mining purposes with no proper environmental license.

Minas Gerais state prosecutors said its technical team, known as CEAT, is checking what the current fine would be, once a proper update is established.


