Brazilian court forwards Vale’s criminal case to federal court

Wednesday, 20 October 2021 22:34:51 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The Brazilian Supreme Court of Justice, STJ, has forwarded a criminal lawsuit against a former Vale CEO to a federal court.

STJ said it couldn’t judge the lawsuit filed by Minas Gerais state prosecutors, since it involved the interest of the Brazilian government through the mining regulator, the National Mining Agency (ANM). As a result, STJ has forwarded the case to a federal court in Minas Gerais state.

Minas Gerais state prosecutors accused Vale’s former CEO, Fabio Schvartsman, as well as other former directors at Vale, and executives from audit company TUV SUD, of qualified homicide times 270, which represents the number of people who actually died in the dam collapse.