﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Brazilian court forwards Vale’s criminal case to federal court

Wednesday, 20 October 2021 22:34:51 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The Brazilian Supreme Court of Justice, STJ, has forwarded a criminal lawsuit against a former Vale CEO to a federal court.

STJ said it couldn’t judge the lawsuit filed by Minas Gerais state prosecutors, since it involved the interest of the Brazilian government through the mining regulator, the National Mining Agency (ANM). As a result, STJ has forwarded the case to a federal court in Minas Gerais state.

Minas Gerais state prosecutors accused Vale’s former CEO, Fabio Schvartsman, as well as other former directors at Vale, and executives from audit company TUV SUD, of qualified homicide times 270, which represents the number of people who actually died in the dam collapse.


Tags: South America  Brazil  Vale  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

20 Oct

Vale reducing supply of weaker quality iron ore in Q4
19 Oct

Bus driver strike reportedly affecting Vale’s operations in Mariana
18 Oct

Vale, Jiangsu sign MoU eyeing development of new low impact steel products
08 Oct

Vale not spinning off base metals unit in the short-term
06 Oct

German court extends period to analyze lawsuit against TUV SUD over Brumadinho