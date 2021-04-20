﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Brazilian court demands iron ore company MMX pay $625 million in unpaid taxes

Tuesday, 20 April 2021 19:30:14 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian iron ore company MMX, which currently has a bankruptcy protection plan pending, must pay $625.2 million (BRL 3.45 billion) in unpaid taxes, according to a ruling from a federal court in the state of Rio de Janeiro.

MMX said the court debt execution order is for unpaid revenue taxes (IRPJ), social taxes over profits (CSLL), and taxes related to the sale of a 30 percent share of then Minas-Rio project to Anglo American.

MMX said it is currently studying the best way to protect its interests and that of its shareholders, so it can maintain its bankruptcy protection plan. The company said such a debt execution demand would have an impact on both the company’s business and its bankruptcy protection plan.


Tags: iron ore  raw mat  Brazil  South America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

20  Apr

Bamin to upgrade waste dam at Pedra de Ferro iron ore mine
19  Apr

CSN iron ore activities not impacted by provisional port terminal halt
12  Apr

Tombador Iron signs multiple logistics contracts to export iron ore from Brazil
09  Apr

Brazilian pig iron producers may halt output due to lack of iron ore granulates
26  Mar

Prosecutors open investigation into Vale’s omission on failed African project