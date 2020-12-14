Brazilian civil construction activity up in October

Monday, 14 December 2020 20:06:56 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Civil construction activity in Brazil in October slightly grew to 50.7 points, from 49.9 points in October 2019, on a scale from zero to 100, in which values above 50 show growth, according to a report from the local confederation of industries (CNI).

CNI said Brazilian civil construction activity in October declined from 51.2 points in September this year.

According to the trade group, the capacity utilization of the local civil construction sector in October slightly fell to 61 percent from 62 percent in October 2019, and from 62 percent in September this year.

The indicator measuring the number of job positions in the segment in October increased to 51.3 points, from 48.5 points in October 2019, and from 50.1 points in September this year.