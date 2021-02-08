Brazilian civil construction activity slightly improves in December

Monday, 08 February 2021 21:50:15 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian civil construction activity in December 2020 slightly improved to 46.3 points, from 45.8 points in December 2019, in a scale from zero to 100, in which values above 50 show growth, according to a report from the country’s confederation of industries (CNI).

CNI said Brazilian civil construction activity in December 2020 fell from 50.3 points in November 2020. The capacity utilization of the local civil construction segment in December 2020 rose to 62 percent from 59 percent in December 2019, but slightly declined from 63 percent in November 2020.

According to CNI, the indicator that measures the number of job positions in the sector in December 2020 grew to 46.9 points, from 45.1 points in December 2019, but decreased from 49.1 points in November 2020.